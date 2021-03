The German DAX Index graph is pictured during a trading session at Frankfurt’s stock exchange in Frankfurt. At 1440 GMT, the index was up by 1.34 per cent at 15,015.94 points. ― Reuters pic

FRANKFURT, March 30 — The Frankfurt Dax 30 blue-chip index breached 15,000 points today for the first time, tracking gains on Wall Street as optimism about the global economic recovery grows.

At 1440 GMT, the index was up by 1.34 per cent at 15,015.94 points. — AFP