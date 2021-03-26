Bursa Malaysia opens lower on lack of fresh catalysts

At 9.06am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 1.66 points to 1,596.07 from yesterday’s close of 1,597.73 points. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 26 — Bursa Malaysia lost more ground at the opening today and it is expected to trade in a consolidation mode as market sentiment remained cautious due to the absence of fresh catalysts amid lower crude oil and crude palm oil prices.

The index was 1.01 points better at 1,598.74 at 9am.

On the broader market, gainers led losers 226 to 180, while 334 counters were unchanged, 1,492 untraded and 45 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 331.55 million shares worth RM137.4 million.

Malacca Securities Sdn Bhd said given the subdued trading interest in the market, traders will be selective in looking out for trading opportunities.

Meanwhile, sectors in focus are construction, building materials and property as the Penang Transport Master Plan news surfaced in the media yesterday.

“Meanwhile, recovery-theme sectors such as consumer will still be on the lookout, while technology stocks may rebound on the back of the positive overnight performance on Nasdaq.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM8.23, PBBank and Tenaga gained two sen each to RM4.19 and RM10.78, respectively, PChem declined seven sen at RM7.98, and IHH and CIMB were both flat at RM5.41 and RM4.46, respectively.

As for the active counters, HiapTeck and its warrant both gained 1.5 sen to 48.5 sen and 11.5 sen, respectively, Widad rose 1.5 sen to 51.5 sen, MMAG declined one sen to 34 sen, and HBGlob was 1.5 sen better at 27 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index shed 3.52 points to 11,732.82, the FBMT 100 reduced 4.41 points to 11,405.20, and the FBM Emas Shariah erased 10.81 points to 13,030.78.

The FBM ACE was 2.01 points better at 10,364.85 and the FBM 70 perked 22.72 points to 15,495.59.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 31.47 points to 15,279.47, while the Industrial Products and Services Index eased 0.31 of-a-point to 191.16, and the Plantation Index fell 6.67 points to 7,075.68. — Bernama