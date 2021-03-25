Tencent boss vows ‘compliance’ with China regulators

Tencent chairman and chief executive officer Pony Ma Huateng attends a news conference announcing the company's results in Hong Kong March 17, 2016. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, March 25 — Tencent’s billionaire founder Pony Ma — China’s second richest man — has met with anti-monopoly regulators and agreed his firm will be “as compliant as possible,” after rival tech giant Alibaba was battered by legal woes.

Tencent, which owns the super-app WeChat and a lucrative gaming empire, is the latest tech conglomerate to fall in the crosshairs of China’s regulators.

They have launched a blitz on apparent anti-competitive practices, threatening to slice up supersized firms whose reach now stretches into the daily finances of the public.

Ma, also known as Ma Huateng, said he would “actively cooperate with regulatory authorities and be as compliant as possible” during a news briefing late yesterday on Tencent’s annual results, reported Chinese financial outlet Yicai.

Martin Lau, Tencent’s president and executive director, also said they had met with the government several times to discuss anti-monopoly efforts and hoped to create a “healthy environment” to foster innovation.

“Tencent has throughout attached high importance to compliance,” he was quoted as saying.

The company’s shares slumped 5 per cent from US$80.93 to US$76.81 by close of trading yesterday.

But it reported a jump in revenue of 26 per cent to 133.67 billion yuan (RM85 billion) last quarter, boosted by strong gaming sales during the pandemic.

Authorities last year halted a record US$34 billion initial public offering by fintech provider Ant Group, owned by Tencent’s nearest rival Alibaba.

They called in its billionaire founder Jack Ma and then opened an investigation into Alibaba business practices deemed anti-competitive.

Ant was then instructed to transform into a financial holding company that is subject to more regulatory restrictions.

Since then, the normally flamboyant and outspoken Ma has kept a low profile as the dragnet widens to include competitors.

Alibaba has been under pressure to divest its media assets as government officials are worried about its growing public influence, the Wall Street Journal reported last week.

In the past few months, regulators have also fined more than a dozen tech firms — including Tencent — for practices such as undisclosed acquisitions. Last week they summoned 11 tech firms for talks on cybersecurity. — AFP