WCT bags RM440m contract to extend, upgrade Kelantan’s Sultan Ismail Petra Airport

WCT Holdings Bhd has bagged a RM440.37 million contract for the extension and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport in Kota Baru. — Google Maps screenshot

KUALA LUMPUR, March 23 — WCT Holdings Bhd (WCT) has bagged a RM440.37 million contract for the extension and upgrading of Sultan Ismail Petra Airport (LTSIP) in Kota Baru, Kelantan.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia, WCT said wholly-owned subsidiary WCT Bhd today received a letter of acceptance from the Ministry of Transport.

It said the works under the contract included the building works, landside infrastructure works, airside infrastructure works and all engineering works for the design, construction, supply, installation, completion, testing, commissioning and maintenance of the existing LTSIP.

The contract is expected to begin next month and be completed three years later.

“None of the directors or major shareholders of the company or persons connected with them have any interest, direct or indirect, in the award of the contract,” WCT said.

On February 27, Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Economy) Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed said the project was necessary to accommodate the growing number of passengers.

He said LTSIP’s maximum capacity was 1.5 million passengers a year, but in 2019 it had to handle 1.8 million passengers. — Bernama