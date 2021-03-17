Selangor to launch RM5m SME Digital Matching Grant

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, the state government has allocated RM12 million to boost SMEs’ digitalisation and e-commerce via Invest Selangor and Sidec. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 17 — Selangor state government will roll out a RM5 million SME Digital Matching Grant to encourage small and medium enterprises (SMEs) to digitalise their operations.

Selangor Information Technology and Digital Economy Corporation (Sidec), which is the secretariat of the matching grant, said the programme would benefit 1,000 SMEs.

Under the programme, the state government would provide a 50 per cent matching grant or a maximum of RM5,000 for SMEs to subscribe to e-commerce, human resource and payroll system, cloud accounting, digital marketing, electronic point-of-sale as well as system and payment gateway, it said in a statement today.

Sidec also invited solution providers that provide digital solutions to SMEs to apply to be digital service providers under this programme.

The solution providers must fulfil various criteria, including being at least 51 per cent owned by Malaysians. The deadline for submission is April 5.

Since the outbreak of Covid-19 last year, the state government has allocated RM12 million to boost SMEs’ digitalisation and e-commerce via Invest Selangor and Sidec.

“The allocations demonstrate the Selangor government’s aggressive digitalisation drive to emerge as Southeast Asia’s digital hub,” it said. — Bernama