Boustead Plantations appoints four new board members

KUALA LUMPUR, March 11 — Boustead Plantations Bhd has announced four new appointments to the company’s boardroom to assist in guiding the company to reinvent itself from a conventional brick-and-mortar palm oil company to a more robust, digitised and sustainable plantations business.

The four new appointments are Boustead Holdings Bhd (BHB) deputy managing director Izaddeen Daud, BHB group finance director Fahmy Ismail, and BHB chief reinvention and strategy officer Ahmad Shahredzuan Mohd Shariff as its non-independent non-executive directors, as well as Indera Mahkota Umno division chief Datuk Indera Mustaffar Kamal Abdul Hamid as its independent non-executive director.

“The appointments of three BHB senior management personnel demonstrate the immediate adoption of the new Reinventing Boustead business strategy through driving strong digitisation and technology initiatives at Boustead Plantations,” the oil palm plantation company said in a statement today.

The Reinventing Boustead strategy is focused on new value creation within the group’s existing core businesses, creatively changing business models for new revenue sources, venturing into the digital services and technology sector, focusing on talent development, and rationalising non-strategic assets.

Commenting on the appointments, Boustead Plantations chairman Datuk Ismail Lasim said the company believed it was the right fit to support the ongoing growth of the company and the execution of its strategic plan.

Meanwhile, BHB group managing director Datuk Seri Mohammed Shazalli Ramly said the future of Boustead Plantations lies in its ability to harness and implement technology and digital solutions into the traditional plantation business.

“In these coming months, we hope to share examples where Boustead Plantations is leveraging technology and digital solutions towards improving its business performances,” he said.

Boustead Plantations is 57.4 per cent controlled by BHB. — Bernama