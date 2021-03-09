Star Media Group appoints Chor Chee Heung as new chairman

KUALA LUMPUR, March 9 — Star Media Group Bhd (SMG) has appointed Tan Sri Chor Chee Heung, 66, as its new chairman as well as its independent and non-executive director, effective March 15, 2021.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, SMG said Chor, a lawyer by profession, was also the Alor Star Member of Parliament between 1990 and 2013, and had served as the Deputy Home Affairs Minister, Deputy Finance Minister as well as the Housing and Local Government Minister.

“Prior to that, between 1996 and 2004, Chor was appointed as the Parliamentary Secretary in the Ministry of Transport.

“After leaving his political career, Chor entered the corporate world where he was appointed as the Commissioner of the Malaysian Aviation Commission and advisor in Melati Ehsan Holdings Bhd,” SMG said.

It added that Chor was also an independent director at Tenaga Nasional Bhd between 2015 and 2018. — Bernama