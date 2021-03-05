Bursa Malaysia extends gains at mid-afternoon

Market breadth remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 636 to 440, while 424 counters were unchanged, 655 untraded, and nine others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, March 5 — Bursa Malaysia gained momentum at mid-afternoon today, with the key index extending its gains, putting on 0.64 per cent, lifted by buying in selected heavyweights.

At 3.05pm, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 10.17 points to 1,591.43 from 1,581,26 at Wednesday’s close. The key index opened 1.42 points higher at 1,582.26.

Market breadth remained negative with losers outpacing gainers 636 to 440, while 424 counters were unchanged, 655 untraded, and nine others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.50 billion units worth RM3.22 billion.

Among heavyweights, Public Bank advanced seven sen to RM4.30, Top Glove strengthened 16 sen to RM5.12, CIMB rose 12 sen to RM4.49, Maybank climbed eight sen to RM8.28, Petronas Chemicals expanded by 10 sen to RM7.85 and Hong Leong Bank jumped 36 sen to RM18.78.

TNB declined eight sen to RM10.32, IHH Healthcare went down 15 sen to RM5.32 and Press Metal dipped 13 sen to RM9.59.

Of the actives, TH Heavy perked up 1.5 sen to 13.5 sen, SYF Resources rose eight sen to 45 sen, Techna-X and Velesto edged up half-a-sen to 14.5 sen and 17 sen, respectively, while Sealink gained 3.5 sen to 21.5 sen and Komarkcorp trimmed eight sen to 53 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index went up 24.24 points to 11,644.91, the FBMT 100 Index was 35.88 points higher at 11,352.14, the FBM Emas Shariah Index gave up 22.39 points to 12,894.67, the FBM ACE slid 13.39 points to 10,380.87, and the FBM 70 decreased 92.90 points to 15,346.09.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index increased 160.05 points to 15,347.7, the Industrial Products and Services Index was 0.35 of-a-point weaker at 184.83, and the Plantation Index shrank 34.43 points to 7,115.03. — Bernama