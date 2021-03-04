Bursa issues unusual market activity query to MPHB Capital

Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to MPHB Capital Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume today. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, March 4 — Bursa Malaysia Securities Bhd has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to MPHB Capital Bhd following the sharp rise in its share price and trading volume today.

“Investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under the Company Announcements (section) when making their investment decision,” the exchange said in a statement today.

MPHB Capital is mainly involved in the underwriting of all classes of general insurance business via its subsidiary MPI Generali Insurans Bhd (formerly known as Multi-Purpose Insurans Bhd).

The group also has a credit business and property investment, including two hotels under the Flamingo brand.

At the close today, MPHB Capital shares rose 32 sen to RM1.40 with 3.72 million shares transacted. — Bernama