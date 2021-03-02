Bursa Malaysia turns mixed at mid-morning, CI up 0.73pc

Losers edged past gainers 530 to 510, while 410 counters were unchanged, 703 untraded and 14 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, March 2 — Bursa Malaysia turned mixed at mid-morning, with the key index rising 0.73 per cent, lifted by advances in heavyweights.

At 11.05am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) advanced 11.46 points to 1,578.6 from 1,567.14 at Friday’s closing.

The key index opened 4.89 points higher at 1,572.03.

Losers edged past gainers 530 to 510, while 410 counters were unchanged, 703 untraded and 14 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.59 billion units worth RM2.75 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank appreciated seven sen to RM8.13, Public Bank gained four sen to RM4.24, Petronas Chemicals expanded 14 sen to RM7.65, TNB improved 10 sen to RM10.42, IHH Healthcare widened 22 sen to RM5.51 and CIMB added six sen to RM4.28.

Of the actives, Straits Interlogistics soared 6.5 sen to 26.5 sen, GFM Services went up four sen to 44.5 sen, Aimflex was 2.5 sen higher at 28 sen, Aimflex rose 2.5 sen to 28 sen and AirAsia X edged down half-a-sen to nine sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index bagged 61.31 points to 11,623.52, the FBMT 100 Index went up 69.56 points to 11,317.85 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index rose 57.99 points to 12,946.79.

The FBM 70 widened 47.04 points to 15,520.37 and the FBM ACE grew 24.15 points to 10,729.52.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.52 of-a-point to 184.64, and the Plantation Index gained 0.99 of-a-point to 7,153.18, while the Financial Services Index soared 139.31 points to 15,098.96. ­— Bernama