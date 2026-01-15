KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — BMW Group Malaysia has begun sales of its first locally assembled fully electric vehicle (EV), the BMW i5 eDrive40 M Sport Pro (BMW i5), marking a major milestone in the company’s electrification journey as it targets continued growth in the premium segment.

Managing director of BMW Group Malaysia Benjamin Nagel said the local assembly of the BMW i5 reflects the group’s long-term commitment to Malaysia and the development of the country’s electric vehicle ecosystem.

“The local assembly of the all-new BMW i5 signifies how far we have come, from introducing electric mobility to now building it right here on Malaysian soil,” he said at the launching ceremony of BMW’s new models here today.

Alongside the i5 model, BMW also unveiled a new EV in its X series, the BMW iX1 eDrive20L M Sport (BMW iX1), which is expected to launch later.

Nagel said the BMW i5, unveiled today, is available for sale immediately, while another electric model, the BMW iX1, is expected to be available later in the first quarter of this year.

The new BMW i5 will be priced at RM368,800, while the iX1 is estimated at RM255,000.

Nagel said BMW Group Malaysia aims to build on its 2025 performance of 10,800 vehicle deliveries, although no specific sales target has been set for this year.

“We are not giving exact numbers, of course. It always depends on the market development, but we believe we will continue to shape the premium segment and further grow and extend our leadership in the market,” he added.

Nagel said that BMW Group Malaysia’s assembly plant in Kulim, Kedah, plays a strategic role in supporting the regional market, with the brand having exported more than 11,800 vehicles to date to the Philippines and Thailand, reinforcing Malaysia’s position as a strategic production hub for the group in ASEAN and the Asia Pacific.

Meanwhile, in conjunction with the Year of the Horse, BMW Group Malaysia also introduced a limited-edition MINI Countryman S Fiery Stallion Edition.

The Chinese culture symbolism inspired the new limited edition model with the ‘Fire Horse’ silhouette design across the doors and a custom grille emblem with a stallion icon badge.

The locally assembled limited-run model is produced in a run of only 18 units and is now available at RM260,888. — Bernama