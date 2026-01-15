KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — The investigation into the fatal air-conditioning system explosion at HELP University that killed one student and injured nine others will take about two weeks to complete, a Fire and Rescue Department official said.

The incident claimed the life of 24-year-old Soo Yu Juan, a Universiti Tunku Abdul Rahman student, who died while receiving treatment at Kuala Lumpur Hospital. The Higher Education Ministry confirmed that four students were among the victims.

Malaysia Fire and Rescue Department deputy director-general (operations), Datuk Ahmad Izram Osman, said the probe is complex and involves multiple parties, stressing that no early conclusions can be drawn, the New Straits Times reported.

“As a technical agency, we cannot make early assumptions. We must go through various processes before identifying the actual cause,” he was quoted as saying today.

Ahmad Izram said the department's fire investigation officers are examining the incident from all angles, which includes recording statements from the building owner and the manufacturer of the air-conditioning unit.

He explained that samples have been taken from the site for analysis. While some tests can be done in-house within a week, more advanced testing may require sending the samples to accredited external laboratories, which could extend the timeline.

“We must be absolutely certain before making any statement. We will only move towards confirmation once the investigation is fully completed,” he affirmed.

Separately, Human Resources Minister Datuk Seri Ramanan Ramakrishnan said he is awaiting a full report from the Higher Education Ministry before deciding on the appropriate assistance for the victims.