Supermax, Ralco estimate capacity loss at less than 1pc in annual output during temporary factory shutdown

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 10 — Rubber glove maker Supermax Corp Bhd and plastic products manufacturer Ralco Corp Bhd are both expecting a less than one per cent capacity loss in annual output following a temporary shutdown of their factories.

Operations at Supermax’s plant in Meru, Klang halted from today until February 12, while Ralco’s plant in Nilai, Negeri Sembilan will be closed until February 15 amid several positive cases of Covid-19 among their workers.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Supermax said the impact of the temporary shutdown on its revenue and earnings in the financial year ending June 30, 2021 will not be significant.

“While only a small number of workers from one plant has tested positive for Covid-19, the company has shut down all the plants in the same location in order to do deep-sanitisation and disinfecting.

“All employees at this location are under quarantine at a hotel and a new hostel of the company where adequate healthcare is being provided,” it said.

Supermax added that its manufacturing facilities at other locations were unaffected and operating normally.

In a separate announcement, Ralco said as per the directive from the Health Ministry, the affected employees are currently receiving medical treatment at a government healthcare facility.

Ralco also said its production facilities at other locations were operating normally while Covid-19 screening tests for both local and foreign workers at all of its factories are ongoing.

As a result of the temporary closure of the affected plant, the capacity loss is estimated to be less than one per cent of the total annual output volume, it added. — Bernama