Former Petronas CEO Wan Zulkiflee joins Exxon Mobil board

With Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin appointment, the ExxonMobil board will increase to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent directors. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 3 — Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee Wan Ariffin, the former president and group chief executive officer of Malaysia’s national oil company, is now on the board of directors of US oil giant Exxon Mobil.

In a statement welcoming Wan Zulkiflee, Exxon Mobil chairman and chief executive officer Darren Woods expressed confidence that the Malaysian’s extensive corporate experience will have a positive impact on the US company.

“We welcome Tan Sri Wan Zulkiflee to our board. His global industry expertise coupled with his insights related to the energy transition will complement our highly experienced board,” Woods said in the statement today.

With Wan Zulkiflee’s appointment, the ExxonMobil board will increase to 11 directors, 10 of whom are independent directors.

Wan Zulkiflee had served Petronas from 2015 to 2020 as its president and group chief executive officer.

He is also currently serving as a non-executive chairman of the boards of Malaysia Airlines Berhad and DRB-HICOM Berhad.