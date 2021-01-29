Proton aims to double export sales in next 12 months

A woman walks past a logo of Proton at its headquarters in Subang Jaya January 20, 2020. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 29 — Proton Holdings Bhd aims to double its export sales for the next 12 months, assuming that export activities were not overly hampered by restrictions due to the global Covid-19 pandemic.

It said the target was set after a flurry of activity in December 2020, including the beginning of completely knocked-down operations in Kenya and the Proton X70 launch in Pakistan which saw export sales end the year with an increase of nearly 50 per cent compared to domestic sales that grew by 8.8 per cent.

“Spearheading the expansion will be Proton’s most popular model, Proton Saga, followed by the Proton X70 and Proton X50 as they were gradually introduced to more overseas markets,” it said in a statement today.

Its director of international sales Steven Xu said Proton needs to expand its customer base and search for sales in other countries in order to grow for the future, while having sales leadership in the domestic market as a main priority.

“The export market is a vital part of Proton’s long-term goal to be the third best-selling automotive brand in Asean by 2027,” he said.

He noted the automotive company has managed to grow its export volume, enter new markets such as Kenya and launched the Proton X50 in Brunei barely two months after its Malaysian debut, hence there were many positives to take into the new calendar year.

“The Proton Saga remains a popular model in many countries due to its hardiness, practicality and value for money proposition but in order to lift our brand image, it is important for our newer models to also be exported,” he said.

On collaboration with foreign partners, Proton Edar chief executive officer Roslan Abdullah said its new range of updated and jointly developed products with Geely presents an opportunity by opening up ownership to more countries and find a ready market in many countries.

“By working closely with foreign partners, we aim to present a consistent message in all our export markets and ultimately, this will make it easier for the brand to establish itself in more countries,” he added. — Bernama