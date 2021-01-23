PUNB offers financing principal payment deferment, business premises rental discount

Chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said PUNB’s proactive action is to help entrepreneurs remain resilient and competitive in the face of Covid-19 which is still plaguing the country. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 23 — Perbadanan Usahawan Nasional Bhd (PUNB) has offered a deferment in financing principal payment and discount of 50 per cent in rental of PUNB business premises to its entrepreneur partners, for six months from January 1, 2021 until June 30, 2021.

The initiative involves a total collection of RM112.5 million.

Its chairman Tan Sri Noh Omar said PUNB’s proactive action is to help entrepreneurs remain resilient and competitive in the face of Covid-19 which is still plaguing the country.

He accentuated that the payment deferment only applies to the financing principal, while the profit rate must be paid as usual every month.

“All PUNB Entrepreneur Partners who received a deferment in April to December 2020 are automatically eligible for the initiative,” he said in a statement.

He said the January to June 2021 deferment is expected to benefit more than 2,000 PUNB entrepreneur partners involving a collection of RM110 million.

Meanwhile, Noh said a total of 226 tenants of PUNB business premises nationwide are eligible for a 50 per cent rental discount for six months effective January 1, involving an estimated collection of RM2.5 million.

“I hope this initiative can help ease the burden of PUNB entrepreneur partners and business premises tenants because many of them are still in the process of recovering and becoming competitive again,” he noted.

Last year, PUNB also offered a business financing payment deferment from April 1 to December 31, 2020 involving a collection of RM155 million.

It also gave rental exemption from April 1 to September 30, 2020 for 220 PUNB business premises, involving a collection of RM5.3 million.

This was followed by rental discount of 50 per cent from October 1 to December 31, 2020, involving an estimated collection of RM1.37 million.

PUNB Entrepreneur Partners may contact their monitoring officer by phone or email on the latest payment deferment.

General enquiries may be forwarded to PUNB’s Customer Service at 1300 13 7862 or general line, 03-2785 1515 or email: [email protected]. — Bernama