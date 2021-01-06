Bursa Malaysia remains lower at mid-afternoon

On the broader market, losers led gainers 877 to 268, while 385 counters were unchanged, 552 untraded and 13 others suspended. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Bursa Malaysia remained lower at mid-afternoon, dragged down by selling in heavyweights.

At 3.07pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) erased 17.77 points to 1,590.58.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 877 to 268, while 385 counters were unchanged, 552 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume stood at 5.26 billion units worth RM2.9 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed 10 sen to RM8.21, Public Bank lost 24 sen to RM20.38, Tenaga erased 22 sen to RM10.32, IHH Healthcare shed six sen to RM5.59, and Top Glove slipped two sen to RM5.70.

Meanwhile, Petronas Chemicals perked five sen to RM7.15.

Of the actives, Iris trimmed 5.5 sen to 35 sen, Yong Tai slipped three sen to 29 sen, and BCM slid two sen to 30 sen.

Additionally, Vortex added one sen to six sen, Advance Synergy bagged three sen to 18.5 sen and DGB improved 2.5 sen to 29.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 134.72 points lower at 11,484.67, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 130.56 points to 11,227.43, the FBM 70 gave up 191.024 points for 14,720.42, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 121.24 points to 12,853.51, and the FBM ACE dropped 274.23 points to 10,542.86.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index erased 230.89 points to 14,973.27, the Plantation Index declined 10.68 points to 7,343.98, and the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.64 points to 172.65.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia has issued an unusual market activity (UMA) query to Cymao Holdings Bhd over the sharp rise in its shares recently.

“In this respect, investors are advised to take note of the company’s reply to the above UMA query, which will be posted on Bursa Malaysia’s website under company announcements, when making their investment decision,” the exchange in a statement today.

At press time, the Cymao’s share stood at RM1.40. — Bernama