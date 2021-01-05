Bursa Malaysia extends downtrend to mid-morning

On the broader market, losers led gainers 583 to 348, while 753 counters were unchanged, 398 untraded and 12 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 5 — Bursa Malaysia remained on a downtrend at mid-morning today in tandem with its regional peers due to selling pressure across the board, amidst the weaker market sentiment and oil prices.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) eased 5.84 points to 1,596.73.

A dealer said the dovish overnight Wall Street performance and rising Covid-19 cases weighed on the market sentiment, pushing most of the regional bourses into the red this morning.

Meanwhile, oil prices fell by one per cent after the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and its allies failed to come to an agreement on February’s output.

Petronas Chemicals contracted 15 sen to RM7.06, MISC lost 16 sen to RM6.56, Dialog declined 11 sen to RM3.36, Petronas Gas erased 28 sen to RM16.92, and Petronas Dagangan fell 12 sen to RM21.28.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 583 to 348, while 753 counters were unchanged, 398 untraded and 12 others suspended.

Volume stood at 2.65 billion units worth RM1.46 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed six sen to RM8.29, IHH Healthcare eased two sen to RM5.50, and CIMB shed five sen to RM4.23.

Public Bank gained two sen to RM20.54, Tenaga bagged four sen to RM10.50, and Top Glove rose 14 sen to RM5.64.

Of the actives, BCM slid 2.5 sen to 33.5 sen, AT Systematization was flat at 18.5 sen, Yong Tai perked two sen to 35.5 sen and Adeson added one sen to 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 48.5 points lower at 11,557.96, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 50.77 points to 11,293.39, the FBM 70 gave up 103.89 points to 14,894.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index contracted 44 points to 12,899.4, while the FBM ACE lost 49.74 points to 10,743.6.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 1.49 point to 173.96, the Financial Services Index erased 102.26 points to 15,139.65 and the Plantation Index declined 32.02 points to 7,297.48. — Bernama