Fusionex, Pikom to introduce AI-powered digital engagement platform for tech industry

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 10 — Multi-award-winning AI and Big Data technology market leader, Fusionex has collaborated with Pikom, the National Tech Association of Malaysia to increase engagement with the tech industry by introducing a new flagship platform for its members.

At the MoU signing ceremony between Pikom and Fusionex, this collaboration marked the envisioning of a digital interactive space that includes an ecommerce marketplace, an exhibition showcase and a B2B meeting space, all in a single platform.

“Fusionex is proud to take our partnership with Pikom a new level. This platform will provide the impetus towards digital transformation,” said Fusionex Group Chief Executive Officer, Datuk Seri Ivan Teh, in a statement.

“Those who utilise it can look forward to enjoying increased exposure and opportunities via the platform’s embedded digital and performance-based marketing as well as AI and data analytics capabilities.”

Following the MoU signing, Pikom will roll out the platform for its members to exhibit and offer their products and services, organise B2B meetings and conduct webinars online, with a soft launch for the platform scheduled for Q1 2021.

Pikom, which represents over 1,000 members, remains focused in driving the move towards a digital economy. Anyone interested to be part of the platform is welcome to contact Pikom at [email protected]

More details at www.fusionex-international.com. — Bernama