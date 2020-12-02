FBM KLCI 5.02 points lower at mid-morning

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 552 to 472 while 457 counters were unchanged, 658 untraded and 16 others suspended. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Bursa Malaysia’s barometre index slipped 0.3 per cent at mid-morning trade as selling mood persisted.

At 11am, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) declined 5.02 points to 1,597.24, dragged mainly by selloff in the energy, healthcare and plantation sectors.

The index opened 2.23 points higher at 1,604.49 from Tuesday’s close of 1,602.26.

On the broader market, gainers outpaced losers 552 to 472 while 457 counters were unchanged, 658 untraded and 16 others suspended.

Volume stood at 3.46 billion worth RM1.77 billion.

Among heavyweights, Petronas Chemicals went down 15 sen to RM6.87, Petronas Gas dropped 22 sen to RM17.58, Top Glove depreciated 11 sen to RM6.68, Tenaga Nasional dipped 12 sen to RM10.74 and Axiata lost five sen to RM3.73.

In contrast, Maybank gained seven sen to RM8.26 and RHB went up four sen to RM5.34.

Among the actives, BioAlpha rose one sen to 36.5 sen, AT Systematization inched down one sen to 20 sen and XOX was half-a-sen lower at 10.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index eased 19.85 points to 11,549.78, the FBMT 100 Index lost 24.83 points to 11,307.95 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dropped 60.19 points to 13,311.94.

The FBM 70 increased 9.08 points to 14,957.62 and the FBM ACE slashed 36.93 points to 10,734.98.

Meanwhile, the Industrial Products and Services Index inched down 0.76 of-a-point to 166.36, the Plantation Index was 14.80 points lower at 7,335.48 and the Financial Services Index improved 96.26 points to 14,304.54. — Bernama