Japan plans to cut aviation fuel tax by 80pc at most, reports Kyodo

TOKYO, Dec 1 — Japan plans to temporarily cut its aviation fuel tax by 80 per cent at most to help the airline industry, which is struggling with the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, the Kyodo news agency reported today.

The nation is considering lowering the tax from 18,000 yen (RM703.44) per kilolitre to 4,000 yen during fiscal 2021, the report said.

But the government and the ruling coalition will carefully discuss the level of tax cut as the nation needs to secure funds for managing airports, the report said. — Reuters