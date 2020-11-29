Amanah Saham Nasional declares 3.32 sen income distribution for ASN Imbang 1

Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd today declared an income distribution of 3.32 sen per unit for ASN Imbang (Mixed Asset Balance) 1 for the financial year ending November 30, 2020. ― Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — Amanah Saham Nasional Bhd (ASNB) today declared an income distribution of 3.32 sen per unit for ASN Imbang (Mixed Asset Balance) 1, amounting to a total payout of RM40.57 million, for the financial year ending November 30, 2020.

The wholly-owned unit trust company of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB) said the figure represents a dividend yield of 3.60 per cent based on the net asset value (NAV) of the fund as at November 30.

PNB in a statement today said the total payout will benefit over 46,156 unit holders with over 1.22 billion units held.

“The FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI index increased by 3.23 per cent for the financial year to date up to November 26, 2020, from 1,561.73 points to 1,612.11 points within the same period.

“The slight improvement is a welcome development for PNB as it continues its commitment to deliver competitive returns and provide valuable services to unit holders in the ongoing battle against the coronavirus outbreak,” said the fund.

PNB has also undertaken several strategies to improve the investment portfolio by further diversifying into international equities and focusing on sectors which are less susceptible to the current economic environment.

The computation of the income distribution for ASN Imbang 1 is based on the units held and the NAV thereof as of November 30, 2020.

The distribution declared will be re-invested as additional units into the unit holders’ accounts and automatically credited into their accounts on Dec 1, 2020.

Transactions at all ASNB branches and agents have been temporarily suspended from November 27-30 to facilitate the computation of the income distribution.

Unit holders may update their accounts at myASNB portal www.myasnb.com.my or via its mobile application, or at any ASNB branches or its agents nationwide when transactions resume on Dec 1, 2020. — Bernama