Free registration for SSM BizTrust extended to Dec 31, says minister

Minister of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Datuk Alexander Nanta Linggi said the free registration demonstrated the commitment of the government in promoting a healthy and ethical online business ecosystem. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa PUTRAJAYA, Nov 20 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) has extended the free registration period for SSM BizTrust until December 31, 2021 to support the recovery efforts and revitalise the economy of the people and nation, said Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Alexander Nanta Linggi.

“Online traders are urged to take this opportunity to register for SSM BizTrust at https://biztrust.ssm.com.my, 24 hours daily, seven days a week,” he said in a statement.

According to previous press reports, the free registration for SSM BizTrust will end on December 30 this year.

SSM BizTrust is a recognition and quality standard given to a business entity regulated by the SSM on condition that the entity complies with the principles and criteria that have been set.

Nanta said the free registration demonstrated the commitment of the government in promoting a healthy and ethical online business ecosystem, and to convince consumers to conduct online business transactions safely with preventive measures to safeguard them from business fraud, both online and physical.

Up to October 31 this year, he said, a total of 4,181 online business entities had registered with SSM BizTrust, with 629 business entities registered for this year.

The number was still small comprising 1.12 per cent out of 373,213 online traders recorded by SSM and excluding independent online traders and do not market their products on renowned market platforms, he added.

He said the Covid-19 pandemic since early this year had influenced the retail business trend which had shifted to online business, with 35 per cent increase in online transactions and 53 per cent increase in online consumers. — Bernama