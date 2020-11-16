MDEC undertakes major restructuring to reinvent role

MDEC said the reinvention would enable the agency to execute more with speed, address disruption of the new norm and improve its standard of governance.. ― Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 16 — The Malaysia Digital Economy Corporation (MDEC) is undertaking a major organisational restructuring to reinvent its role as the leader of Malaysia’s digital economy and ensures it benefits the many.

The agency said the exercise followed the recent appointment of four industry trailblazers to its board of directors.

“The reinvented MDEC will introduce four strategic focus areas (Digital MDEC, Digitally Powered Businesses, Digital Investments and Digitally Skilled Malaysians), driven by a newly constituted MDEC operating council comprising five divisions,” it said in a statement today.

The divisions are Strategy, Adoption (Demand), Industry (Supply), Investment and Brand, and Skills & Jobs.

Digital MDEC will prioritise strategic national alignment and the complete digitalisation of MDEC’s processes and services, while Digitally Powered Businesses refers to driving digital adoption among businesses and scaling digital industry players.

The four trailblazers recently appointed were AirAsia Group president (AirAsia Digital) Aireen Omar; Artificial Intelligence in Medical Epidemiology co-founder Dr Dhesi Baha; AXA Group Asia Market operations general manager Farouk Peter Lee; and AHB International Bhd director of legal and administration Jaleeludeen Abu Baker.

MDEC said the reinvention would enable the agency to execute more with speed, address disruption of the new norm and improve its standard of governance.

“Recognising that digital transformation and adoption are crucial to capitalise on new opportunities, MDEC is confident that the new agile, streamlined and collaborative leadership structure will enable mass outreach and achieve its vision of Malaysia 5.0, achieving a people-first society in the age of the Fourth Industrial Revolution (4IR) technology,” it said. — Bernama