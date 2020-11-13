Bursa Malaysia broadly lower at mid-morning

Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-morning, as risk appetite was weighed by weak market sentiment. ― Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 — Bursa Malaysia was broadly lower at mid-morning, as risk appetite was weighed by weak market sentiment on the back of rising Covid-19 infections.

A dealer said investors would closely watch the third quarter gross domestic product results for next catalyst.

At 11.04am, the benchmark index FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.06 points to 1,579.72 after moving between 1,572 and 1,588.38 throughout the session.

Losers outpaced gainers 568 to 368, while 990 counters were unchanged, 259 untraded and 39 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.87 billion worth RM1.67 billion.

It was reported that the total infections of Covid-19 in the United States reached fresh records and were above 100,000 for the eighth consecutive day yesterday.

Back home, a total of 919 new cases were recorded yesterday.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank trimmed four sen to RM7.76, Public Bank and Tenaga lost 26 sen each to RM17.66 and RM11.22 respectively, Petronas Chemicals shed six sen to RM6.77, while Hartalega slipped two sen to RM15.34.

Top Glove was flat at RM7.70.

Of the actives, AT Systematization perked three sen to 25 sen, Xidelang slid one sen to 8.5 sen, Nexgram inched up half-a-sen to 5.5 sen, while Metronic added one sen to 14 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 60.67 points lower at 11,344.67, the FBMT 100 Index erased 63.84 points to 11,139.15 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index trimmed 49.42 points to 13,271.35.

The FBM ACE decreased 168.64 points to 11,314.71 and the FBM 70 eased 28.19 points to 14,559.4.

The Industrial Products and Services Index slipped 0.1 of-a-point to 156.12, the Plantation Index shed 7.65 points to 7,273 and the Financial Services Index lost 168.24 points to 13,414.37. — Bernama