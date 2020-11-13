Bursa Malaysia appoints two new faces to its board

Datuk Bazlan Osman and Syed Ari Azhar Syed Mohamed Adlan as Bursa Malaysia’s independent non-executive directors, effective November 16. — Bernama pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 13 ― Bursa Malaysia Bhd has appointed Datuk Bazlan Osman and Syed Ari Azhar Syed Mohamed Adlan as independent non-executive directors, effective November 16.

In a statement today, the stock exchange operator said Bazlan currently serves as the non-executive chairman of GITN Sdn Bhd.

He is also an independent non-executive director of FIMA Corporation Bhd, Citibank Bhd, Glomac Bhd and Syarikat Takaful Malaysia Keluarga Bhd.

Bazlan is a chartered accountant of the Malaysian Institute of Accountants (MIA) and a Fellow of the Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA).

Meanwhile, Syed Ari Azhar is a seasoned global fund manager with two decades of experience at leading institutional investment management companies around the world such as APG, UBS, Citigroup and Deutsche Asset Management.

He was previously the country head of Malaysia at CLSA Securities Sdn Bhd. Syed Ari holds a Bachelor of Arts in Economics from Trinity College, Cambridge University.

“Their appointment on the board will provide greater diversity, enabling Bursa Malaysia to play a significant role in developing a vibrant marketplace,” said Bursa Malaysia. ― Bernama