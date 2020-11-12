SC launches framework on Islamic funds with Waqf features

In a statement, the SC said the framework, which came into force today, will integrate commercial with social objectives and enable investments for the greater good of society. — Picture from Twitter/SCMalaysia KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — The Securities Commission Malaysia (SC) has launched a new framework to facilitate the offering of Islamic funds with waqf features to enable the growth of the Islamic social finance segment.

Waqf is an Islamic endowment instrument typically linked with social development and philanthropic objectives.

In a statement, the SC said the framework, which came into force today, will integrate commercial with social objectives and enable investments for the greater good of society.

The regulatory agency said the development of waqf was identified as one area of significant potential for social development, greater public good and wealth distribution in the SC’s Islamic Fund and Wealth Management Blueprint that was launched in 2017.

“The Waqf-Featured Fund Framework (framework) will broaden the range of innovative Islamic capital market products and provide the public access to Islamic funds that allocate whole or part of the fund’s returns towards socially impactful activities via waqf,” it added.

The SC said the framework was applicable to existing and newly launched unit trust and wholesale funds.

The framework sets out eligible waqf recipients and disclosure requirements in order to promote transparency of investors’ investments and the waqf distribution, it added.

“Over the years, the SC has made efforts to facilitate the development of waqf through several initiatives by organising thought leadership platforms, introducing the Sustainable and Responsible Investment sukuk framework, as well as facilitating the offering of the world’s first waqf shares. — Bernama