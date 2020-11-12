Bursa Malaysia remains in positive territory at mid-afternoon

Growing hopes for Covid-19 vaccine led to Top Glove declining 13 sen to RM7.73 and Hartalega sliding 28 sen to RM15.22. — Picture Ahmad Zamzahuri

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 12 — Bursa Malaysia resumed trading in the afternoon in positive territory, thanks to persistent buying support in the index-linked counters and small capitalisation stocks.

At 3.13pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) rose 14.53 points to 1,584.61 after fluctuating between 1,558.71 and 1,584.61 during the day.

Despite the mixed regional markets, the overall market breadth on Bursa was positive with gainers trouncing losers 717 to 459, while 383 counters were unchanged, 603 untraded and 27 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 12.45 billion shares worth RM3.76 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank bagged 10 sen to RM7.79, Public Bank increased 24 sen to RM17.92, Tenaga added two sen to RM11.36, and Petronas Chemicals perked six sen to RM6.61.

Growing hopes for Covid-19 vaccine led to Top Glove declining 13 sen to RM7.73 and Hartalega sliding 28 sen to RM15.22.

Of the actives, AT Systematization slipped six sen to 21 sen, Metronic rose four sen to 12.5 sen, Lambo inched up half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, while Compugates and DGB were flat at 2.5 sen and 4.5 sen, respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index was 87.27 points higher at 11,378.16, the FBMT 100 Index lifted 86.82 points to 11,175.34, the FBM Emas Shariah Index improved 53.13 points to 13,279.7 and the FBM 70 expanded 52.22 points to 14,613.51.

However, the FBM ACE declined 14.96 points to 11,276.83.

The Industrial Products and Services Index added 1.41 points to 153.99, the Plantation Index climbed 69.3 points to 7,247.08 and the Financial Services Index jumped 173.33 points to 13,582.68. — Bernama