Bursa Malaysia, Shenzhen Stock Exchange to promote Malaysia-China investment flows

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Bursa Malaysia Bhd and Shenzhen Stock Exchange (SZSE) will continue to strengthen collaborative efforts by promoting investment flows between Malaysia and China.

In a statement today, Bursa Malaysia said the cooperation included joint promotion of index constituents to enhance the visibility and profile of the Chinese and Malaysian markets.

It said both stock exchange operators, together with Stock Exchange of Thailand, hosted the Asean Capital Market Cooperation Seminar (Manufacturing Session) to create awareness of joint market promotions, information sharing, business development and investment opportunities on Oct 30.

“Speakers at this virtual seminar comprised leading manufacturing companies and industry experts from the three respective exchanges, targeting Chinese and Asean investors and corporations,” it said.

It said the three companies that participated in the virtual seminar were Top Glove Corporation Bhd, Beibu Gulf Port and Siam Cement PCL.

The event also saw the launch of V-Next Overseas Listed Companies Information page on the V-Next Platform of SZSE, a financial service platform that performs cross-border matching of Chinese investors to innovative and high-tech companies globally, said Bursa Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Bursa Malaysia director, securities market, Azhar Mohd Zabidi said China remained Malaysia’s largest source of foreign direct investment in the manufacturing sector with a total of RM40.3 billion and the creation of over 40,000 jobs between 2016 and 2019.

He expressed hope that the event would inspire and enlighten participants on the abundant opportunities available in Malaysia and ensuring the continuation of this trend to further substantiate Malaysia’s value proposition as a global manufacturing and supply chain hub. — Bernama