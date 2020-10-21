SME Solutions Expo provides SMEs with insights for sustainable business

The expo, which is free for entrepreneurs and business owners, includes a virtual exhibition of more than 60 innovative solution providers across all sectors such as Amazon Web Services and FedEx. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 21 — The SME Solutions Expo 2020, held online from October 19-23, 2020, provides small and medium enterprises (SMEs) with insights and connections to build sustainable and resilient businesses from the safety of the home or office.

The expo is organised by Business Media International and co-organised by the Small and Medium Enterprises Association of Malaysia and SME Magazine.

Business Media International group publisher and editor-in-chief Datuk William Ng said the organisation of the expo is timely at a time when SMEs are currently facing the threat of a third wave of Covid-19.

“With the announcement of the conditional movement control order in the Klang Valley starting October 14, 2020, the virtual SME Solutions Expo is a timely answer to the questions many SMEs are asking: How can we survive until 2021? What can we do to transform the business? Who can we turn to for help?” he said in a statement today.

According to the organiser, the expo celebrates its 10th anniversary this year as Malaysia’s largest expo for SMEs.

The expo, which is free for entrepreneurs and business owners, includes a virtual exhibition of more than 60 innovative solution providers across all sectors such as Amazon Web Services and FedEx.

“The expo is also supported by SME-focused government agencies including the Malaysian Investment Development Authority, National Entrepreneurship Institute, and Malaysia External Trade Development Corporation,” it said.

Aside from the exhibition, the SMEs could also attend the SME CEO Forum 2020, which is now part of the SME Solutions Expo 2020, in virtual format. — Bernama