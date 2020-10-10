KPMNJ to help boost Johor’s food exports, says chairman

JOHOR BARU, Oct 10 — Koperasi Permodalan Melayu Negeri Johor Bhd (KPMNJ) plans to help the Johor state government in exporting food products overseas, especially Singapore.

Chairman Ahmad Daud said to this end, KPMNJ plans to collaborate with the Johor Farmer’s Association (PPNJ) on beef cattle farming.

Currently, KPMNJ has 120 cattles in a farm in Kahang, near Kluang.

“The Johor state government suggested for us to work with institutions such as PPNJ, and this way the cooperative will be able to add to the food supply in Johor so that we can supply to the southern region, especially Singapore.

“After this we might collaborate with Kedah’s largest poultry producer, and this was also recommended by the state government so that the cooperative can diversify its business ventures, especially in new areas such as animal farming which can provide better returns,” he said.

Ahmad said this to reporters after the launch of the KPMNJ’s 25th annual general meeting here, today.

Recently, Johor Mentri Besar Datuk Hasni Mohamad was reported as saying that Johor is planning to offer to become a main food supplier to the United Arab Emirates and Singapore, and the proposal received positive response from the two countries. — Bernama