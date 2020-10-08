AirAsia unveils new Asean super app

AirAsia Group CEO Tony Fernandes delivers his keynote address during the AirAsia Digital media briefing at NU Sentral, Kuala Lumpur September 24, 2020. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 8 — Airasia.com has revealed its brand new online identity as Asean’s super application (app), completing AirAsia’s transformation journey from a digital airline into a comprehensive lifestyle platform for everyone.

In a statement today, AirAsia said that the airasia.com Asean super app will provide a simpler, faster and more convenient user experience, offering various types of products and services under three main categories — travel, e-commerce and fintech.

Airasia.com chief executive officer Karen Chan said the app is a testimony to AirAsia’s continuous innovation culture and its drive to deliver value to customers.

“In this new post-Covid-19 era, we do understand customers’ need for travel flexibility and therefore launched the uniquely innovative AirAsia Unlimited Pass, a buy-now-fly-later model which has now become a blueprint and trendsetter for other carriers,” she added.

In conjunction with the launch, Airasia.com will hold the airasia.com Super Sale, taking place from Oct 12-18, offering storewide discounts of up to 90 per cent across all product offerings on airasia.com Asean super app and the airasia.com site. — Bernama