SSM to offer 90pc compound reduction until Dec 31

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — The Companies Commission of Malaysia (SSM) is offering 90 per cent reduction from the original compound value for applications to strike off the name of a company under Section 549/550 of the Companies Act 2016 from Aug 17 to December 31.

SSM in a statement today announced the compound reduction is applicable to all compounds offered under the Companies Act 1965 and Companies Act 2016.

“Under the initiative, companies and company directors who have applied to strike off their companies according to the provisions of Section 549/550 of the Companies Act 2016 would be eligible to reduce their compounds by 90 per cent,” the statement said.

A review of the compound status can be carried out via email to [email protected], or by contacting 03-22995334 and online via https://www.ssm.com.my/Pages/Quick_Link/e-Compound.aspx or through its ezBiz portal at https://ezbiz.ssm.com.my as well as at any SSM offices in the country. — Bernama