Popwonders is Malaysia’s new e-commerce platform for monthly subscription boxes

Popwonders aim to help small and medium business owners to generate predictable revenue streams with fewer inventory problems. — SoyaCincau pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 2 — Popwonders — the first e-commerce marketplace specialising in product and service subscription — will officially launch in the third quarter of 2020. They aim to help small and medium business owners to generate predictable revenue streams with fewer inventory problems.

“Our platform only requires the sellers to be experts on their product and service, then we will handle the rest for them. It allows anyone to sell anything online and market fast without setting their own platform, at the same time ensure sales are ‘closed’ by subscription business model,” said Sean Leong, Chief Executive Officer and Founder of Popwonders.

Currently on their website, you can already start buying subscriptions of boxes like the Covid-19 Prevention & Protection Box for RM99 per month, and the Personalised Men’s Box for RM50 per month. These boxes will be sent to your doorstep every month and they will contain several items to do with the subscription — kind of like surprise gifts.

You can shop via categories, look through their featured sale, best-selling products and the most viewed. To learn more information about a specific subscription box, you can read the description section on their page.

The subscription-based e-commerce site also includes services that don’t come in a box. For example, for RM399 a month you can get the Miracle V-Shape Face Treatment — a face treatment that can help make your face look more chiseled.

According to their press release, Popwonders aspires to “prop up the retail fad in Malaysia by helping small and medium business owners expanding their business online through this e-commerce platform”. Merchants or retailers can list their products and use the backend system for free. Popwonders will then automate processing and transactions, and charges a minimal fee to the customers for each transaction.

So, if you’re interested in making your own subscription-based business, you can do so by emailing them at [email protected]. They currently have a banner on their front page which is probably meant to take you to a page with more info about making your own box, but it doesn’t seem to work yet.

“PopWonders will launch our ‘Subscription Academy’ soon to guide our merchants on how to start a subscription-based business. We want to help small business owners who are affected by Covid-19 pandemic to expand their customer base online and generate more revenues in the future,” said Leong.

Popwonders will launch later this year. You can shop around for box and service subscriptions, but it is still slim pickings. — SoyaCincau