Tekun mobilepreneur: RM10.95m channelled to 1,363 delivery riders, says minister

KOTA SAMARAHAN, Aug 29 — The Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry has provided funding amounting to RM10.95 million under the Tekun Mobilepreneur financing scheme to 1,363 delivery riders nationwide.

Its minister, Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said under the scheme, each rider would receive financing of up to RM10,000.

“So far, we have channelled RM1.15 million (under the Tekun Mobilepreneur Financing Scheme fund) to 122 riders in Sarawak,” he said at a press conference after the closing ceremony of the State Bumiputera Youth Entrepreneurship Programme (TUBE) 7.0 at D’Virtual Park, here today.

The scheme is to help those who have lost their source of income and were affected by the spread of Covid-19 generate income through the purchase of a new motorcycle, and the provision of working capital.

As the number of the scheme recipients have reached almost 1,500 people nationwide, Wan Junaidi proposed that the riders set up their own cooperative.

He said through that, the delivery riders can raise their own funds and use them to buy shares in companies that hire them.

The event also saw the handing over of the government’s contribution amounting to RM498,877 to four recipients of Bumiputera Enterprise Enhancement Programme (BEEP) and three recipients of Business Scale-Up Programme (Biz-Up).

In addition, a signing ceremony of the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between SME Corp Malaysia and Serba Dinamik Holdings Berhad was also held for the implementation of the Innovation Hub and Urban Garage for Small and Medium Enterprises.

Under this collaboration, Serba Dinamik will develop a digital infrastructure facility known as Virtual Park while SME Corp Malaysia will carry out capacity building programmes and provide digital advisory services to local entrepreneurs. — Bernama