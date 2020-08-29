Entrepreneur Development Ministry to develop online shopping platform for people’s convenience

Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives Ministry Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar speaks during an interview at the Bernama headquarters in Kuala Lumpur April 1, 2020. — Bernama pic

KUCHING, Aug 29 — The Ministry of Entrepreneur Development and Cooperatives (MEDAC) will develop an online sales channel like Lazada, Shopee and Alibaba to provide a more convenient shopping experience to the people in the country.

Its Minister Datuk Seri Wan Junaidi Tuanku Jaafar said for the initial stage, the online sales channel would be known as ‘Online Market’.

“I have asked the Small and Medium Enterprises Corporation, the National Entrepreneurship Institute, the Co-operative Institute of Malaysia (IKM) and the Cooperative Commission of Malaysia to conduct a study on the implementation of the application.

“Once completed, consumers will no longer need to shop at Lazada, Shopee or Alibaba,” he told a press conference here today.

Meanwhile, Wan Junaidi said the ministry has set a target for IKM to achieve the university college status in October this year.

The change in the status of the training centre which was established in 1956 would be able to increase the competitiveness, quality and contribution of the cooperative sector to the country’s gross domestic product, he added. — Bernama