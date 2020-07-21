Glove, banking counters drive KLCI index up

On the heavyweights, Hartalega led the gains by adding 46 sen to RM17.92 while TopGlove rose 28 sen to RM25.10 while Public bank added 38 sen to RM18.02, CIMB group up six sen to RM3.59 and Maybank climbed five sen to RM7.87. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, July 21 ― Banking and glove counters chalked up strong gains in the early session as the main index rose 8.36 points to 1,597.81.

This was after early choppy trading with the index opened 1.03 points lower at 1,588.42.

On the overall, winners edged losers 509 to 329 while 391 counters were unchanged, 742 untraded and 18 others suspended.

Total volume spiked to 4.41 billion worth RM1.93 billion.

Despite the upbeat momentum, the KLCI is still facing the 1,600 immediate resistance level.

On the heavyweights, Hartalega led the gains by adding 46 sen to RM17.92 while TopGlove rose 28 sen to RM25.10 while Public bank added 38 sen to RM18.02, CIMB group up six sen to RM3.59 and Maybank climbed five sen to RM7.87.

As for the actives, Hubline, Lambo and Priceworth all inched half-a-sen to 8.5 sen, five sen and three sen respectively.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 54.29 points to 11,308.97, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 51.46 points to 11,164.16 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index was 42.33 points stronger at 13,107.55.

The FBM 70 rose 37.66 points to 14,189.36 and the FBM ACE was 99.84 points better at 7,545.39.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index improved 128.58 points to 13,513.07, the Plantation Index declined 25.11 points to 7,006.87 and the Industrial Products and Services Index rose 0.56 of-a-point to 138.81. ― Bernama