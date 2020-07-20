Bursa Malaysia witnessed volatile trading in morning session

Market breadth returned to positive with 517 gainers versus 487 losers, while 375 counters were unchanged, 593 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Bursa Malaysia had witnessed volatile trading during the morning session, with more than 805 million shares worth RM3.13 billion traded.

At midday, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) edged up by 0.4 of-a-point to 1,596.73.

At 9.03am, the index rose 10.71 points to 1,607.04 from Friday’s close of 1,596.33.

Market breadth returned to positive with 517 gainers versus 487 losers, while 375 counters were unchanged, 593 untraded and 19 others suspended.

The main index was boosted by the upbeat performance in glove counters Top Glove and Hartalega, which rose by RM1.44 to RM17.70 and 60 sen to RM24.42, respectively.

Conversely, heavyweights DiGi and Maybank saw their shares dropping by 13 sen to RM4.35 and eight sen to RM7.86, respectively.

Of the most active, Lambo added one sen to five sen while Eduspec and NETX both added half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, driven by the upbeat performance in tech counters.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 36.09 points to 11,308.54, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 32.92 points to 11,163.13 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 94.26 points to 13,093.54.

The FBM 70 was stronger by 161.35 points at 14,214.10 and the FBM ACE increased by 111.57 points to 7,602.47.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 63.98 points to 13,513.46, while the Plantation Index rose by 73.52 points to 7,042.34. — Bernama