Bursa Malaysia slips into mixed mode

Market breadth had turned negative with losers edging past gainers 473 to 457, while 359 counters were unchanged, 683 untraded and 19 others suspended. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, July 20 — Bursa Malaysia had slipped into a mixed trading mode following the escalating trade tension between the United States and China, as well as the declining oil price due to concerns over the resurgence of Covid-19 infections.

At 11am, the FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was marginally higher by 1.62 points at 1,597.95, boosted by TopGlove and Hartalega.

The index opened 11.02 points higher at 1,596.33.

Market breadth had turned negative with losers edging past gainers 473 to 457, while 359 counters were unchanged, 683 untraded and 19 others suspended.

Total volume stood at 5.79 billion units worth RM2.28 billion.

Among the heavyweights, Hartalega added 66 sen to RM17.76 and Top Glove rose RM1.44 to RM24.42, while Tenaga Nasional was down by 14 sen to RM11.40 and Maybank slipped eight sen to RM7.86.

Of the most active, Lambo added one sen to five sen while Eduspec and NETX both added half-a-sen to 2.5 sen and 1.5 sen, respectively, driven by the upbeat performance in tech counters.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index edged up 35.55 points to 11,308.0, the FBMT 100 Index appreciated 34.3 points to 11,164.51 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index jumped 95.87 points to 13,095.15.

The FBM 70 was stronger by 134.79 points to 14,187.53 and the FBM ACE increased by 50.66 points to 7,541.56.

Sector-wise, the Financial Services Index slipped 81.81 points to 13,495.63, while the Plantation Index turned higher, increasing by 37.83 points to 7,006.65. — Bernama