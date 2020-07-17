FGV to grow logistics segment with newly added fleet

The Felda Global Ventures logo is pictured at its headquarters in Kuala Lumpur October 9, 2019. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, July 17 — FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) is set to grow its logistics sector’s revenue with a newly added fleet.

FGV group chief executive officer Datuk Haris Fadzilah Hassan said the additional assets, comprising road tankers, curtainsider trailers and dumper trucks, would boost the company’s logistics arm under FGV Transport Sdn Bhd.

The latter also offers inland transportation, multimodal transport, courier services and warehousing.

“FGV Transport is instrumental to the group’s supply chain network, being the biggest palm products transporter in the nation, with a fleet of nearly 500 trucks (tanker, cargo, courier) and 14 nationwide hubs, inclusive of five main depots and nine sub-depots.

“We are focused and determined to expand our logistics business in line with the industry’s demand for a reliable and efficient logistics provider,” he said in a statement today.

Haris Fadzilah said FGV’s service is not restricted to transporting from point A to point B, it also offers a team of experienced professionals in logistics and transportation management with state-of-the-art vehicle tracking system to monitor the movement of the trucks and delivered products.

This month, FGV Transport bought 15 units of 45-foot curtainsider trailers to cater to the fast-moving consumer goods industry, and plans to purchase 15 more by year-end.

The trailers, which can transport up to 22 pallets with a capacity of 20 metric tonnes (MT) or 40MT, (depending on the type of products), are located in FGV’s depots in Shah Alam and Port Klang, Selangor; Pasir Gudang, Johor and Kuantan, Pahang.

Meanwhile, following the government’s B20 mandate, the plantation company has added five new trucks with a capacity of approximately 350MT for the transportation of palm methyl ether (PME – for use in biodiesel), bringing its total fleet of trucks to nine.

“FGV Transport has obtained the biofuel licence transportation under the Ministry of Plantation Industries and Commodities; a compulsory licence for all transport companies involved in PME/biodiesel transportation.

“With these new trucks, FGV foresees an expansion of its services to external parties as well,” Haris Fadzilah added. — Bernama