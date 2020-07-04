Sabah CM: Sawit Kinabalu Group should diversify commodity crop

Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal said Sawit Kinabalu Group should diversify its commodity crop in order to create jobs and strengthen the state’s food security. — Bernama pic

SANDAKAN, July 4 — State-owned oil palm corporation Sawit Kinabalu Group should diversify its commodity crop in order to create jobs and strengthen the state’s food security, said Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Mohd Shafie Apdal.

He urged the company to fully utilise its land by growing other crops, instead of only focusing on oil palm.

“It is not wrong for us to get involved in manufacturing products to ensure sufficient food supplies, which could also create employment opportunities for Sabahans,” he told reporters after launching Gold, a cooking oil brand produced by Intipati Minyak Sdn Bhd (Intipati Minyak), a subsidiary of Sawit Kinabalu here today.

As one of the state’s biggest government-linked corporation, Sawit Kinabalu can help to enhance food security and meet the local and international demand, said Mohd Shafie.

He added that the breadth and suitability of the state’s land for the purpose of food cultivation has enabled Sabah to become an exporter of vegetables and fruits.

Meanwhile, Mohd Shafie said that Intipati Minyak, which currently produces 2,000 tonnes of cooking oil per day, has the potential to increase its production capacity to meet overseas demand, adding that the company has received orders from the Philippines, Africa, Middle East and South Korea. — Bernama