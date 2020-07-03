Anzo acquires assets worth RM55m from Wintrade World

KUALA LUMPUR, July 3 — Anzo Holding Bhd (Anzo) has purchased assets from Wintrade World Sdn Bhd worth RM55 million.

In a filing with Bursa Malaysia today, Anzo said the assets comprise land, buildings, machinery, equipment and motor vehicles at Manjung, Perak.

“The assets are ready to be mobilised and commissioned to produce approximately 100 million pieces of medical and/or nitrile gloves per month,” it said.

Anzo said the proposed acquisition is not expected to have any material impact on its earnings for the current financial year ending July 31, 2020.

“The proposed acquisition of assets is expected to be completed by four months from the date of the Term Sheet,” it added. — Bernama