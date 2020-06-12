Bursa Malaysia ends at intraday high but down 0.7pc

FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.23 points to end the day at 1,546.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,557.25. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, June 12 — Bursa Malaysia ended the week in the red despite rising to its intraday high but down by 0.72 per cent, paring its earlier sharp losses, in line with regional peers after the overnight rout on Wall Street, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 11.23 points to end the day at 1,546.02 from yesterday’s close of 1,557.25.

The index opened sharply lower down by 44.86 points at 1,512.39 and hovered between 1,509.16 and 1,546.02 throughout the trading session.

The overall market breadth was negative with decliners thumping gainers 803 to 283, while 343 counters were unchanged, 480 untraded and 20 others suspended.

Total volume decreased to 8.03 billion shares worth RM4.77 billion from 9.16 billion shares worth RM5.91 billion yesterday.

A dealer said the US shares tumbled on Thursday, it biggest daily decline since March 2020 (-6.9 per cent) as investors turned risk-off mode amid the pace of future economic recovery prospects and mounting fears of a second wave of Covid-19 infections as the number of cases in the US have surpassed two million.

“Asian stocks also ended the week with losses, feeling the effects of a slump in US markets,” he said.

Locally, he said the sentiment permeated to stocks across Bursa Malaysia with a sharp drop at opening by over 44 points.

However, the local bourse pared its losses, came off its lows today after the mid-morning buying on selected heavyweights, particularly Top Glove following its sterling performance in the third quarter of this year, he said.

Regionally, Japan’s Nikkei decreased 0.75 per cent to 22,305.48 and Singapore’s Straits Times reduced 0.57 per cent to 2,688.87 and Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.73 per cent to 24,301.38.

Among the heavyweights, Maybank fell 17 sen to RM7.91, Tenaga shed eight sen to RM11.88, Public Bank dropped 44 sen to RM16.80, IHH Healthcare slid seven sen to RM5.43, while Petronas Chemicals gained 17 sen to RM6.87.

Of the most actives, AT Systematization slid 1.5 sen to 14.5 sen, Connectcounty rose 4.5 sen to 34.5 sen, K-One Technology gained 7.5 sen to 52 sen, Luster Industries added two sen to 13.5 sen, while Lambo was flat at 2.5 sen.

On the index board, the FBM Emas Index slipped 92.56 points to 10,869.15, the FBMT 100 Index fell 89.40 points to 10,731.77 and the FBM 70 tumbled 158.15 points to 13,362.15.

The FBM Emas Shariah Index declined 56.81 points to 12,317.19 and the FBM ACE eased 7.84 points to 5,828.67.

Sector-wise, the Industrial Products and Services Index edged up 1.47 points to 139.58, the Plantation Index slipped 26.50 points to 6,786.04 and the Financial Services Index dropped 237.14 points to 13,410.20.

Main Market volume fell to 4.43 billion shares worth RM3.82 billion from 5.29 billion shares worth RM4.90 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover decreased to 652.41 million units valued at RM163.98 million from 849.27 million units worth RM262.14 million.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 2.94 billion shares worth RM781.90 million from 3.01 billion shares worth RM742.52 million yesterday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 710.54 billion shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (1.07 billion), construction (321.85 million), technology (423.62 million), SPAC (nil), financial services (86.69 million), property (482.76 million), plantations (85.15 million), REITs (18.42 million), closed/fund (14,000), energy (836.32 million), healthcare (96.96 million), telecommunications and media (144.16 million), transportation and logistics (131.46 million), and utilities (30.82 million). — Bernama