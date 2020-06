Tourists are seen at a walking street in Phuket, Southern Thailand, January 31, 2020. — Reuters pic

BANGKOK, June 2 — Thailand plans a stimulus package to boost domestic travel to support the economy as the coronavirus pandemic cuts foreign visitor numbers, a finance ministry official said today.

The ministry will discuss the package with the Tourism Authority of Thailand later this week, Lavaron Sangsnit, head of the Fiscal Policy Office, told reporters. — Reuters