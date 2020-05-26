MPC adopts online platforms to assist businesses amid Covid-19 outbreak

A general view of Jalan Masjid India during the conditional movement control order (CMCO) in Kuala Lumpur May 5, 2020. — Picture by Firdaus Latif

KUALA LUMPUR, May 26 — The Malaysia Productivity Corporation (MPC) has adopted several online platforms to assist businesses to mitigate the impacts of the Movement Control Order (MCO), as well as to support their productivity and business growth.

Among the online platforms are United Public Consultation (UPC) portal to obtain public feedback on amendments to existing regulations and the drafting of new regulations.

It also organised webinars on sectoral topics of interest featuring thought leaders and industry practitioners, one-to-one Business Virtual Advisory Clinics, as well as Business Virtual Mentoring to support businesses in their rebuilding journey due to the adverse impacts of Covid-19.

“As of May 2020, more than 10,000 users have registered on the UPC portal to provide their feedback and recommendations on regulations and more than 100 webinars have been held, attended by over 30,000 participants,” said the MPC in a statement today.

Apart from that, it also revealed that in the same period, more than 200 companies have applied online for the Business Virtual Advisory Clinics, which has recorded a satisfaction level of 93 per cent.

“As for the Business Virtual Mentoring, about 50 entrepreneurs have participated in the programme as of May 2020,” it said.

Deputy director-general Zahid Ismail said the shift towards digitisation is critical in light of the social and the movement restrictions of the MCO.

“Our aim is to bring productivity activities to every business that connects to the Internet,” he said. — Bernama