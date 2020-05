Emmanuel Macron said the health crisis massively and brutally brought the French car sector to a halt. — Reuters pic

PARIS, May 26 — President Emmanuel Macron said today that support for the French car sector, hard hit by the coronavirus lockdown, will be “massively amplified”.

“The health crisis massively and brutally brought the French car sector to a halt. This is a part of our economy, thousands of jobs,” Macron also said on Twitter.

France today is due to announce a support package for carmakers, the latest industry to get a sector-specific plan to help it recover. — Reuters