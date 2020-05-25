China firmly opposes latest US sanctions against Chinese firms over Xinjiang

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian attends a news conference in Beijing, China April 8, 2020. — Reuters file pic

BEIJING, May 25 — China’s foreign ministry says it deplores and firmly opposes the latest US sanctions against Chinese firms over Xinjiang, adding that it is purely China’s internal affair.

China’s foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian made the comments Monday at a daily briefing.

The US Commerce Department said Friday it is sanctioning nine Chinese companies and institutions saying they were “complicit in human rights violations and abuses committed in China’s campaign of repression, mass arbitrary detention, forced labour and high-technology surveillance against Uighurs” and others. — Reuters