Petronas joins World Business Council for Sustainable Development

The Petronas twin towers is seen behind the company corporate logo in Kuala Lumpur on May 13, 2011. — AFP pic KUALA LUMPUR, May 18 — Petronas, which has joined over 200 forward-thinking companies as the newest member of the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD), is confident of contributing more to the global and national policy of sustainable development.

The national oil company said through its membership in WBCSD, it would be able to shape insights and develop solutions to address the Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) agenda, as well as build experiences in advancing its sustainability ambitions in collaboration with like-minded partners through WBCSD’s wide networking platform across a variety of sectors.

“The company is also confident that it will be able to contribute more to the global and national policy development through this strategic partnership with WBCSD and provide business leadership for sustainability in Malaysia as well as Southeast Asia,” it said in a statement today.

Petronas vice president of group health, safety, security & environment, Dzafri Sham Ahmad, speaking on his role as WBCSD council member, said: “At Petronas, we are mindful that we co-exist in a larger world and we are progressing towards a low-carbon energy future. We are committed to managing the impact of climate change by advancing operational discipline and capabilities as well as harnessing technological developments in driving a sustainable and cleaner energy future for generations to come.”

Over the last 20 years, Petronas’ sustainability journey is focused towards contributing to the sphere of thought leadership as a show of its firm commitment to sustainable development.

“Moreover, we want to expand our role in shaping key policies and white papers that will contribute to our path, in tandem with Malaysia’s commitment to the Paris Agreement,” he said.

Dzafri Sham added that joining WBCSD was the next step for Petronas to leverage on collaboration, technology and the people, to sustainably deliver energy to an expanding world population.

WBCSD president and chief executive officer (CEO) Peter Bakker said: “WBCSD is pleased to welcome Petronas as our newest member. Decarbonising the energy sector is a significant challenge, but it is an essential one if we are to fulfil the aims of the Paris Agreement and the SDGs. Reimagining our energy system is a vital part of a sustainable world, and we are looking forward to working with Petronas as they strive towards a sustainable energy future.”

Petronas’ membership in the WBCSD supports the company’s new statement of purpose which is “a progressive energy and solutions partner, enriching lives for a sustainable future”.

Petronas’ group-wide operations are steered by its Sustainability Agenda that encompasses four lenses — Continued Value Creation, Safeguard the Environment, Positive Social Impact and Responsible Governance, while focusing on seven UN SDGs on which it has the biggest impact.