Digi, Axa Affin launch prepaid internet plan with life insurance coverage

KUALA LUMPUR, May 15 — Digi Telecommunications Sdn Bhd and AXA Affin Life Insurance are teaming up to offer Digi Abadi, Malaysia’s first of its kind prepaid internet plan that comes bundled with free life insurance cover.

In a joint statement, the companies said this limited-edition prepaid plan is an effort by both companies to ensure Malaysians continue to stay connected and well protected, especially when health is a key concern for everyone at this time.

It said Digi Abadi bundles both connectivity and insurance cover into one single plan and it is exclusively available via Digi Online Store for 100,000 customers, open to all eligible Malaysians aged 30 to 55 years.

To subscribe to Digi Abadi, customers would need to purchase the starter kit at RM28, preloaded with a life insurance cover of up to RM40,000 for death, accidental death and funeral expenses, providing them protection at no additional cost.

The plan would also offer customers 3GB of fast internet quota with 30 days validity, 10 sen/minute for calls and SMSes to all networks, and a 365-day SIM validity.

Every 30 days, this plan would subsequently renew at RM20 where customers could continue to enjoy the life insurance cover and internet quota, as well as, loyalty bonuses of up to RM55,000 life insurance and 6GB internet quota the longer they stay on the plan.

Digi chief marketing officer Loh Keh Jiat said the companies aimed to provide customers with an easy and affordable way to look after their family as Malaysians brave through these unprecedented times.

“We understand the renewed urgency to be insured while being able to manage spending on essentials such as connectivity and so, we developed this plan to give customers the peace of mind of knowing they are protected without any additional financial commitments.

“It is truly one plan with two great values; maintain your line and continue to enjoy connectivity and be insured for free,” Loh added. — Bernama