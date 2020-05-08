Official data: Malaysia auto sales down 15.3pc y-o-y in March

The Department of Statistics Malaysia said sales value of motor vehicles decreased to 15.3 per cent as against the corresponding period of the previous year. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, May 8 — Motor vehicles sales dipped 15.3 per cent or RM1.9 billion for March of this year compared to the same period in 2019, according to recent data released by the Department of Statistics Malaysia today.

In the DOSM Wholesale & Retail Trade, March 2020 report released today, vehicles sales and after-sales services took a hit following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) and the subsequent issuance of the movement control order (MCO) in March.

“Sales value of motor vehicles decreased to 15.3 per cent as against the corresponding period of the previous year. The decline was supported by sale of motor vehicles (19.9 per cent), sale of motor vehicle parts and accessories (8.9 per cent), maintenance and repair of motor vehicles (-9.8 per cent) and sale, maintenance and repair of motorcycles (-10.7 per cent).

“Compared to February 2020, sales value showed a negative growth of 4.4 per cent,’’ said DOSM in a statement released on their official website.

The DOSM also revealed that in their Volume Index of Wholesale & Retail Trade for First Quarter of 2020, sales of motor vehicles have contracted by 6.2 per cent while maintenance and repair of motor vehicles contracted by 1.9 per cent.

In March 2020, wholesale trade generated sales of RM51.8 billion, down RM1.4 billion (-2.7 per cent) as against the corresponding month of the previous year.

Retail trade, however, records a sales value of RM40.7 billion in March 2020, down 6.6 per cent compared to March 2019.